Historic sites in Southern Colorado recognized for preservation and modern uses

Now the so-called Holmes Hardware building maintains its historic character and hosts the incubator Fuel and Iron Food Hall, which features six different food purveyors. The upper floors have 28 workforce housing units. Future plans include linking local farms with food services.



Emergent Campus has transformed the historic Florence High School, in Florence, into a co-working space for technology companies seeking lower operating costs. According to the announcement, the space has generated more than 80 new tech-based jobs in Fremont County, while maintaining the historic integrity of the classical-revival style building—which also happens to be on the National Register of Historic Places.

The 1919 East Street School in Trinidad was designed by Isaac H. Rapp and William M. Rapp, who had a well-known architectural firm in that era. It’s been turned into 15 loft-style living quarters for artists along with a professional culinary area. Many of its original features– like expansive windows–have been restored, according to the press release.

Statewide, the Chicano/a/x Murals of Colorado Project to “protect, promote and preserve” Chicano/a/x murals was also recognized. The project’s work included adding the mural titled “Sierra y Colores” in San Luis by artist Carlos Sandoval to the National Register of Historic Places, the first time a Chicano mural in Colorado has been listed.

Also the Colorado State Land Board was recognized in the Hart Awards for its “commitment to protecting and preserving historic places.”

