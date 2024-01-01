The fate of Denver’s skyscrapers is up in the air

Similar to other downtowns across the U.S., Colorado’s largest city has a lot of office space sitting empty these days. Nearly one-quarter of Denver’s office space is vacant as remote work becomes the norm, rather than a pandemic-era necessity, according to real estate services firm CBRE.

Not all office workers stay home every day, but many stay home at least a few days a week. That’s leading businesses to cut back on the amount of space they rent. While some are jettisoning offices altogether, many are simply taking less space.

Most companies still want a centralized location for employees to get together, but business leaders have been struggling for the past couple of years to figure out how much room they actually need, according to CBRE’s Ryan Link, a Denver-based senior vice president who advises clients looking for office space.