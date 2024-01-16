Interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo steps down

Acevedo was hired in December 2022 as the Aurora Police Department’s second interim police chief. Prior to his arrival, he had spent 21 years with the California Highway Patrol and led police departments in Austin, Houston, and Miami.

His last job in Miami ended controversially after only six months. Acevedo was fired for sending an eight-page memo to Miami’s city manager that criticized city commissioners for interfering in internal affairs.

The Aurora Police Department made several significant changes under Acevedo’s watch, despite his interim status. Last year, the city approved the reinstatement of a reserve police force to help address a shortage of police officers. The city also suspended its mutual aid agreement with Denver after a settlement with Goerge Floyd protesters left out Aurora officers. Their exclusion left Aurora open to separate, costly lawsuits.

Acevedo received public criticism over decisions involving officer-involved deaths. After an internal affairs investigation, the police department cleared officers involved in the shooting death of 14-year-old Jor’Dell Richardson. Despite not being with the Aurora Police Department when the incident occurred, Acevedo also allowed Officer Nathan Woodayrd to rejoin the police force after he was acquitted in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain in November.

Aurora City Manager Jason Bathcelor praised Acevedo’s leadership during his time with the department.

“Since day one, Chief Acevedo has carried out this role with the vision, purpose and conviction of a permanent chief,” said Aurora City Manager Jason Batchelor. “He brought passion and unparalleled experience and knowledge to his work every day. I am confident in the direction he has set for the agency and its leadership.”

Acevedo’s last day will be January 22. Interim Deputy Chief Heather Morris has been named Interim Police Chief. She will be the third Interim Police Chief since the firing of Vanessa Wilson in April 2022.

This is a developing story. The Aurora Police Department has a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16.