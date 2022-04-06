Aurora Police Chief fired for not building morale inside department after two years of turmoil

Updated 11:35 a.m.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson was fired by city officials for not effectively managing the department and working to build morale amid more than two years of turmoil that included the death of Elijah McClain after an arrest and a subsequent state-ordered agreement to reform the agency.

Wilson was known for being engaged and active in the community, and Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly said as much in a statement released Wednesday morning that she “prioritized” outside relations over working inside the agency with 744 sworn officers and a little more than 240 staffers.

“The police chief also needs to effectively engage with staff, build morale, and validate employee feedback,” Twombly said. “To provide the level of public safety that our community deserves, a change in leadership must occur.”

Twombly will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to explain his decision.

Wilson had been with the department for more than two decades, rising up from patrol through being a division chief. She was the first woman to be named chief in the agency’s history in 2019.

As chief, Wilson dealt with the aftermath of the death of Elijah McClain

In a statement at the time, Wilson said she would work to restore trust in the community following the August 2019 death of McClain, who was walking home from a convenience store when he was violently arrested and administered ketamine by paramedics.

A few days later he died and his story was among the nationally high-profile police deaths that summoned thousands of people to the streets — both in Colorado and across the country — in the summer of 2020 calling for national police reform.