Aurora Police Chief fired for not building morale inside department after two years of turmoil
Updated 11:35 a.m.
Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson was fired by city officials for not effectively managing the department and working to build morale amid more than two years of turmoil that included the death of Elijah McClain after an arrest and a subsequent state-ordered agreement to reform the agency.
Wilson was known for being engaged and active in the community, and Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly said as much in a statement released Wednesday morning that she “prioritized” outside relations over working inside the agency with 744 sworn officers and a little more than 240 staffers.
“The police chief also needs to effectively engage with staff, build morale, and validate employee feedback,” Twombly said. “To provide the level of public safety that our community deserves, a change in leadership must occur.”
Twombly will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to explain his decision.
Wilson had been with the department for more than two decades, rising up from patrol through being a division chief. She was the first woman to be named chief in the agency’s history in 2019.
As chief, Wilson dealt with the aftermath of the death of Elijah McClain
In a statement at the time, Wilson said she would work to restore trust in the community following the August 2019 death of McClain, who was walking home from a convenience store when he was violently arrested and administered ketamine by paramedics.
A few days later he died and his story was among the nationally high-profile police deaths that summoned thousands of people to the streets — both in Colorado and across the country — in the summer of 2020 calling for national police reform.
The three officers and two paramedics involved in McClain’s arrest face felony charges.
State Attorney General Phil Weiser launched a patterns and practices investigation into the Aurora Police Department in wake of McClain’s death. That investigation found that the police department had repeatedly violated state and federal law with racist policing practices. The agency entered into a consent decree with agreements to reform use of force and training late last year.
In her first year and a half on the job, Wilson repeatedly tried to call out officers who broke laws or didn’t conduct themselves professionally. She held a large press conference when two officers violently arrested another unarmed person suspected of trespass and referred their cases to the district attorney for prosecution. She also put out press releases every time an officer was fired.
Amid all that, almost 100 officers left the agency in the last year, according to city records.
Who wants to be a cop in 2021? They do | Why we wrote about cadets hoping to become police officers in 2021
And, simultaneously, the city has weathered a rapid increase in violent crime — including last November when 16 teenagers were shot in 20 days. There were 45 homicides in Aurora last year, according to the police department and in the first four months of this year, they’ve had 12.
APD had no immediate comment for the story.
The firing was criticized by some state lawmakers
The counsel for Wilson released a statement on Wednesday. They said that Wilson was fired without cause and accused some members of the city council of smearing Wilson’s credibility and reputation.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve the people of Aurora,” Wilson said in the statement. “I look forward to continue working in law enforcement to ensure transparency, reform, and accountability.”
The Aurora Delegation at Colorado legislature criticized the decision to fire Wilson, saying that the move will “set back critical and long overdue efforts” to reform the department. State Reps. Iman Jodeh, Naquetta Ricks, Mandy Lindsay, Mike Weissman, and Dafna Michaelson Jenet and state Sens. Rhonda Fields and Janet Buckner released a statement.
“Chief Wilson has been working hard to build a police force that reflects the diversity of our community and hold officers accountable for racially biased actions,” the delegation said in the statement. “Her firing in the middle of these efforts sends a terrible message to the police force and to the community about Aurora's commitment to reforming these practices.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!