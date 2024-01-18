More properties in Pueblo may qualify for soil clean-ups with new federal lead contamination guidelines

About 2,300 residential properties are inside the site’s boundaries and more than 1,950 have had soil samples taken and tested by the agency. Of those, 43 percent qualified for EPA-funded soil clean-ups meaning the contaminated dirt was removed and replaced with clean material. The federal agency expects that number to increase now that the guidelines are updated.

EPA’s Beth Archer said they will re-evaluate how the new guidelines might affect properties on the site. It may make more properties eligible for federally funded remediation.

“We develop our cleanup standards based on how bioavailable the contamination is: if it gets into your body is it going to get into your bloodstream?” she said.

Archer said ongoing research shows there really is no safe level for lead.

“It can be really detrimental for children to be exposed to lead as they're growing up,” Archer said. “So as we're seeing more and more data, the more that we can do to reduce concentrations of lead, that's going to result in better health outcomes.”

While the EPA’s new screening standards are national, the new clean-up levels are site-specific and the agency will take into consideration a variety of factors. Some of the variables include environmental factors and how often people will come in contact with it.

“A lot of it comes down to risk,” Archer said. “A residential neighborhood like (in) Pueblo does have a lot of bare soils. It's a dry place. You see soils that are blowing around a lot.” She said it would be different if the area was mostly paved over with concrete. “We always go down to the lowest level that we can, looking at the most sensitive population.”

More than 830 residential properties–nearly all those that were eligible based on the soil sample testing–have had soil remediation already and are not likely to need additional clean-up work because the replacement soil should meet the new lead standards. The properties that will be affected are those that had soil samples with levels below the previous cleanup levels, but above new levels once they are determined for this specific site.