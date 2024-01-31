The public can now review Colorado Springs’ Master Plan for Blodgett Open Space

Bikers, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts in Colorado Springs have a chance to review the city's master plan for an open space on the northwest side of town. The opportunity to leave a comment is open through February 18.

The Blodgett Open Space Master and Management Plan aims to balance protecting and maintaining the area's natural resources while also serving the needs of folks using the trail systems. It was drafted using community input and calls for getting rid of "rogue" trails, also known as social or unofficial trails, and strengthening connections to two regional trail corridors, among other things.

The 384-acre Blodgett Open Space is in the foothills of the Front Range and consists of trails and wildlife habitat neighboring the Pikes National Forest.

“With this plan, we have succeeded in creating a blueprint that enhances the visitor experience and ensures long-term stewardship in Blodgett Open Space,” David Deitemeyer, Parks Senior. Landscape Architect for Colorado Springs, said in a release. “We appreciate the Colorado Springs residents for their involvement in the process. Through their active participation and thoughtful suggestions, we were able to shape a plan that balances resource sustainability with recreational access to meet the demands of a growing community.”

The plan also suggests improvements to facilities at existing trailheads and the addition of a new trailhead near the Pikeview Quarry. The city is currently in talks with the company that owns the quarry about acquiring the land, once reclamation is complete, to broaden recreational opportunities..

According to the city, the plan integrates two regional trail corridors proposed within the open space – the Park to Peak and Chamberlain trails. The Park to Peak Trail is a planned connection between Blodgett Open Space and Ute Valley Park, Austin Bluffs Open Space, and Palmer Park. The proposed Chamberlain Trail would eventually connect Blodgett Open Space with Cheyenne Mountain State Park via Garden of the Gods Park, Red Rock Canyon Open Space, Bear Creek Regional Park, Stratton Open Space, and North Cheyenne Cañon.

The city has owned Blodgett Open Space since 2001, acquiring additional land several times to expand to its current 384 acres. The land was purchased through the TOPS sales tax program. It neighbors the Pike-San Isabel National Forest.