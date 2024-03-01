Aurora paramedic who authorized lethal dose of ketamine for Elijah McClain sentenced to five years in prison

In December 2023, an Adams County jury convicted Cichuniec, 51, of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree assault with the unlawful distribution of drugs for his role in McClain’s death. A forensic pathologist for Adams County said that if it wasn’t for that big dose of ketamine for McClain’s 143-pound body weight, he would have lived.

“My son’s murder was 100 percent avoidable,” said McClain’s mother, Sheneen, addressing the judge. “I am here to witness that Peter Cichuniec will receive some form of accountability in the American justice system for his participation in my son’s murder … The truth is he did not even try to save my son’s life when he had so many chances to perform his exceptional skills.”

Sheneen also told the judge that she had always looked up to firefighters – ever since a kitchen fire burned her legs and they helped her, she said.

“I have always looked at firefighters as local heroes until the day they assisted in murdering my son, Elijah McClain,” she said.

In August 2019, officers were responding to a suspicious person call when McClain, a Black unarmed massage therapist, was walking home from a convenience store with a bag of iced teas.

Three Aurora officers forcibly detained him and took him to the ground. They administered two carotid holds, which cut blood flow off to his brain, and then paramedics on the scene gave him the powerful sedative ketamine before he lost his heartbeat in the ambulance. He died a few days later at University of Colorado Hospital.

Five people, the three officers and two paramedics, were charged in his death. One officer, Randy Roedema was convicted and is serving a 14-month jail sentence. Cichuniec and his colleague Jeremy Cooper were also convicted of criminally negligent homicide.

On Friday, Cichuniec entered the packed courtroom in yellow and white striped jail garb. He has been incarcerated since that conviction, just three days before the Christmas holiday because the assault charge carries an in-custody requirement. He has been serving time in the Adams County Jail. His wife, family, and at least three dozen paramedics and other supporters sat behind Cichuniec and his attorneys.

“I wish I could tell Ms. McClain that Elijah would be OK,” Cichuniec tearfully told the judge, speaking into a microphone, clad in handcuffs and ankle cuffs and wearing black reading glasses. “There are many, many tragedies in my career, but there are people I wish I could say they are OK, but I can’t … We are not God. I am not God. And we can’t always have a positive outcome. We can’t save everyone … Elijah will always be on my mind, along with all the others.”

His wife, Katy Cichuniec, described her husband of nearly 34 years as honest, loving, and supportive. She called him “her rock” when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She has additional treatments this spring and asked the judge for leniency so he could be there to help her.

“He rarely raised his voice,” she told the judge, flanked by their two adult sons, in between sobs. “He was the late-night bottle feeder and diaper changer. He was the field trip dad, the counselor, the soccer field mower. And he did it all happily.”



After the sentence, Katy said that five years was the most lenient sentence he could get, and then she started crying.

“It’s almost better knowing,” she said.

His co-defendant, Jeremy Cooper, was not immediately incarcerated because there is no in-custody requirement with criminally negligent homicide. He will be sentenced in April. He and his family attended Cichuniec’s sentencing on Friday.

During the December trial, Cichuniec said he knew he was giving McClain too much ketamine at the time but he was worried about “underdosing” him.

Hours of police body-worn camera tape never showed Cichuniec and Cooper, the two ranking medical professionals on the scene, checking McClain’s vital signs or making sure he was OK, even though he was in obvious medical distress.