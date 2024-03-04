Interview: Colorado plaintiff in Trump case ‘disappointed but not surprised’ by Supreme Court decision

“It seemed to me that they were concerned about the outcome, which is interesting given that about half the court considered themselves to be originalists and originalists are more concerned with the text usually and the meaning of the text than with the outcome," Kafer said. "And they all decided that the outcome would be disruptive. My concern is that yes, it would be disruptive, but is it not dangerous, far worse than disruptive to have somebody on the ballot who has been engaged in insurrection?”

Ryan Warner/CPR News Krista Kafer was one of the plaintiffs in the case that sought to remove former president Donald Trump from the ballot in Colorado's presidential primary in March.

Kafer, a Republican who works as a newspaper columnist and educator, discussed her thoughts on the process that led to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling. She also weighed in on what she perceived to be a “small victory” in the decision: that the justices didn’t address whether Trump participated in an insurrection during the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol.

“If they disagreed with it, I mean that claim is not only in the original case, but it's also in a lot of the amicus briefs,” Kafer said. “It's something they certainly could have said, ‘No, he didn't engage in insurrection,’ but they (were silent). And in this case, I'm going to take silence as acquiescence.”

Read the interview

The following transcript was edited for length and clarity.

Ryan Warner: What is your reaction to the ruling?

Krista Kafer: Well, it's as you would suspect, I am disappointed. I respect the court, I respect their decisions, but I'm disappointed in the outcome.

Warner: Have you been able to read much of the decision, Krista?

Kafer: I have. I've read the decision and it's not a surprise given their questions. I was at the U.S. Supreme Court when they were hearing the case. And they did seem skeptical at the time. It seemed to me that they were concerned about the outcome, which is interesting given that about half the court considered themselves to be originalists, and originalists are more concerned with the text usually and the meaning of the text than with the outcome.



And they all decided that the outcome would be disruptive. My concern is that yes, it would be disruptive, but is it not dangerous, far worse than disruptive to have somebody on the ballot who has been engaged in insurrection? And I think about those who crafted this decision or crafted this amendment well over 100 years ago, they had seen what insurrection does when it becomes full-scale rebellion and the danger that poses. So they crafted this section to make sure it didn't happen again. So I definitely have concerns.