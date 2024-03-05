Colorado Springs says it’s not a ‘Sanctuary City,’ but local nonprofits want to help new immigrants anyway

It represents a small — but vocal — formalized resistance in a city whose political leaders have made clear they don’t want to be saddled with the logistical and financial burden of aiding what they see as Denver’s problem.

“We are seeing plenty of community and nonprofit support,” said Nayda Benitez, Organizing Director with the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition. “They are willing to step up and provide essential services and really demonstrate a true spirit of compassion and solidarity.”

Unlike Denver, the need for assistance for new immigrants in Colorado Springs has not been overwhelming. While Denver has been struggling to coordinate with local nonprofits to implement its response to the approximately 40,000 new immigrants that have arrived in recent months, Colorado Springs officials said in February they knew of less than 100 newcomers moving down into the state’s second-largest city. However, they acknowledged the actual number could be different. Most only stopped through temporarily, before continuing elsewhere, city staff said.

Both the El Paso County Commission and the Colorado Springs City Council said they do not want to see local tax dollars going toward the crisis. Meanwhile, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said emergency response officials are still formulating plans should any sizable number of immigrants make their way up from the U.S. southern border or down from Denver.

"The migrant crisis — quote, unquote — has the potential to further impact our area regardless of the fact that I've said repeatedly we're not a sanctuary city," Mobolade said.

For the Accompaniment and Sanctuary Coalition of Colorado Springs, a local volunteer organization that provides general assistance to immigrants, that has largely meant collecting donated winter clothing, especially for children.

“They come from warm places, and the climate here is very different,” said Phyllis Dunn, a coalition board member.