Tiny specialized bugs may help with the expensive and rising tide of toilet flushes in rural Colorado

Nathan Moore manages the Clean Water Program at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the agency tasked with overseeing compliance.

“We recognize that small communities face challenges in implementing wastewater treatment,” he said. “Wastewater treatment is an essential service to a community and not one that can be turned off. So we need to find the long-term solution.”



Moore said in general, the agency does provide technical and financial assistance to help small communities meet requirements.

Tiny organisms and technology

But Schnieder's own research found what could be a cost-effective solution that utilizes an updated lagoon system. In it, customized microbes help remove the contaminants specific to a particular place.

To test them, Schneider dumped a small box of the microbes into one of the failed lagoons.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News District manager Dave Schneider scoops a bucket of murky water from one of the lagoons at the Round Mountain Water and Sanitation District's wastewater treatment facility in Westcliffe. (October, 2022)

“I have to say I was skeptical at first,” he said. “But within three days. They did something. It's like I didn't want to put my hand in the water, (like) they were like piranhas or something.”

There weren’t really any sharp-toothed fish involved. The tiny specialized organisms were eating and digesting the contaminants.

Scott Powell of Centennial-based Powell Water is helping the district with the proposed system. Powell calls it bug ranching.

“Our bodies don't digest all of our food. So the food comes into here and we basically have a feedlot for bugs,” he said. But the system also requires some added oxygen.

To do that, the district is working on a plan for underwater bubble diffusers that are more efficient than the current aerators, as well as some other modifications to the existing lagoons.

It’s possible they'll also need a second step called electrocoagulation, a technology first discovered in the 1880s that uses electricity to help remove contaminants.

“So normally in a healthy lagoon treatment system, it comes to the clarifying pond. It should look like clear lake water,” he said, scooping a bucket of dirty water from one of the lagoons. “Well, as you can see, this is far from clear lake water.”

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Consultant Scott Powell holds one of the metal blades used in the small demonstration model electrocoagulation system at the Round Mountain Water and Sanitation District shop in Westcliffe. (October, 2022)

To demonstrate the process, Powell pumped the murky water into a small model system that sends electricity through metal plates as the water flows around them.

“When the electricity goes through the water, the reaction happens on the surface of those blades,” he said.

The water then passed through a filter and dripped into a cup. It was clear. Powell took a sip and described it as flat-tasting.

Shanna Lewis KRCC News Scott Powell holds a cup of water during the demonstration of the proposed electrocoagulation process at Round Mountain Water and Sanitation District in Westcliffe. (October, 2022)

Schneider said it's difficult for a lot of people to imagine taking that drink.



“The e coli, all the bacteria, everything has been cooked and fried out of it,” he said. But “your brain's like 'I just saw that come out of that nasty bucket and no, I'm not there yet.'”

Proving it works

Schneider needs to prove to the state that this treatment method will meet the current regulations. He’s been working with CDPHE for several years now to put that evidence together.

“We are hopeful that it will be a good solution for them,” the state's Nathan Moore said, “but we just have to see what the site specific data shows.”

Schneider hopes to get approval for a pilot project later this year that will update the existing lagoons for the new process. The district will also run tests using a small electrocoagulation unit to see if that step is necessary. If successful, this project could help provide solutions to the many other rural wastewater systems throughout the state that are faced with similar compliance and expense problems.