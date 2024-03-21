Inaugural Pueblo Flag Day to honor the history and culture of the Steel City 

The Pueblo flag will fly across the city and at the state capitol in Denver on Friday, March 22. The newly-proclaimed holiday falls on the same day of Pueblo’s incorporation as a town in 1870.

Pueblo City Council President Mark Aliff said the celebration is an opportunity to increase pride in the community.

“The people of Pueblo are the fabric of our community,” Aliff said while reading the proclamation. “Their pride, solidarity and support of Pueblo is critical to how our city is perceived internally and externally.”

The 2023 Leadership Pueblo Class of the city’s chamber of commerce came up with the idea for an official flag day. Sarah Mize, president of the class, said the group worked on the project throughout the past year.

“And it’s our hope that by submitting a proclamation request next year, and each year after that, that Pueblo Flag Day will catch on in the community and March 22nd will become a day of celebration each and every year,” Mize said.

City Council members and members of the 2023 Pueblo Leadership Class pose with the flag on March 11, 2024 after reading of the proclamation to establish the first Pueblo Flag Day.

A celebration is planned at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 22at the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce on N. Santa Fe Ave.

Gov. Jared Polis will also display the flag at the capitol building during an event on the west steps of the building at 10 a.m.