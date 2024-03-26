Colorado Springs’ Sunset Amphitheater 2024 Concert Lineup (so far)

Northern Colorado Springs will soon have a new 8,000-seat concert and events venue, despite neighbors' concerns about noise pollution.

The Sunset Amphitheater will open on Friday, Aug. 9 and kick off the season with three nights of performances by OneRepublic, an award-winning band that was originally founded in Colorado Springs.

Other major artists, including The Beach Boys, Primus, and Steve Miller Band, are also on this year's calendar.

Here are all of the concerts that have been announced thus far.

This list will be updated as additional shows are announced.

Sunset Amphitheater is located at 95 Spectrum Loop, Colorado Springs.