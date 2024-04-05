Grass fire triggers evacuations in Pueblo

Residents in north Pueblo have been ordered to evacuate as a grass fire spreads near Jerry Murphy and Vision Hills.

The wildfire was reported at 12:36 p.m. and is estimated to be about 100 acres, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

At 1 p.m., the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office ordered an evacuation for residents living a half mile north of 1945 Overton Road. At this time, approximately 25 homes have been asked to evacuate due to the Vision Hills Fire.

Services for evacuees have been set up at the Pueblo County Parks Office at 1650 Cooper Place. Residents are instructed to enter off of Roselawn Road.

Residents who are evacuating can take large animals to the Liberty Landing Stables at 1401 S. McCulloch Blvd. in Pueblo West, according to a post by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. A secondary large animal shelter is located at 4 Bar S, 6675 Colorado Highway 78.

Pueblo County and much of the state are under a warning for dangerous wildfire conditions today due to warm, dry and extremely windy weather.

According to the National Weather Service, Pueblo, Southern Colorado and most of the Front Range are forecast to see high winds through Sunday, with gusts up to 100 miles per hour possible in some areas.

This is a developing story.