Pueblo’s EVRAZ Steel Mill up and running after facility fire

Normal operations have resumed at the EVRAZ Steel Mill in Pueblo after a fire sent black smoke into the air and prompted health advisories Friday.

The fire occurred in a mostly empty building used to store non-hazardous materials, according to a statement from the company. The Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment issued an air quality advisory due to the smoke, in combination with smoke from a separate grass fire that occurred the same day.

County health officials said their main air quality concern related to the steel mill fire was the amount of smoke coupled with high winds. The Pueblo health department said they worked with the Environmental Protection Agency to monitor air quality, particularly in the neighborhood near the EVRAZ plant.

"The readings from those air quality monitors did not detect chemicals or additional particulates other than those commonly found in fire smoke," Pueblo health officials said in an emailed statement. "By Sunday when the wind was much less significant, all air quality readings returned to the normal acceptable levels for Pueblo County."

Work at EVRAZ resumed on Sunday. Company officials said the fire was fully contained Friday night and didn't affect steelmaking or other operations at the facility. The fire’s cause is under investigation.