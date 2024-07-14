Colorado heat wave: Most of the mountains will see critical fire conditions Sunday

Much of Colorado will have to endure critical fire conditions and continued 100 degree weather as the heat wave peaks Sunday before temperatures begin to cool later this week.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, signaling high fire danger, for parts of the Front Range and much of the mountains due to the hot, dry air. Meteorologists said conditions are favorable for rainless thunderstorms in affected areas. Low humidity and gusty winds could quickly spread any flames caused by lightning strikes.

The warning impacts Fort Collins, Aspen, Telluride and more.

Residents in affected areas are encouraged to avoid activities that could produce a spark. The red flag warning is set to expire at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Several relatively small fires have broken out during this week’s heat wave. The largest burned more than 1,000 acres, destroyed several buildings in rural Arapahoe County, and forced evacuations within a three-mile radius Saturday.

Meanwhile, a heat advisory is in effect for nearly all communities that aren’t under the red flag warning. High temperatures across the Front Range, Eastern Plains and the urban Western Slope will reach the 100’s.

Weather officials are warning residents in hot areas to avoid strenuous activities and stay indoors when possible. Those who go outside should wear loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of fluids. Daytime cooling centers may be open for those without access to air-conditioning.

Temperatures will begin to cool Monday, but are expected to remain in the 90’s through Tuesday. However, the NWS said a cold front is expected to push into the state Tuesday night.

“This will also bring additional low level moisture, resulting in an increase in shower and storm coverage and propensity for more rainfall from storms for a change as storm intensity picks up,” a NWS forecast said.