Quarry fire evacuation sites and road closures

Nearly 600 homes were evacuated in south Jefferson County Wednesday because of the growing Quarry fire in an unincorporated part of the county. The blaze, which started overnight, was 200 acres and was uncontained, officials said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, about 75 firefighters and two aircraft were working to contain the fire.
If the Quarry fire were to enter residential areas, firefighters would shift priorities from suppressing the fire to protecting structures, said the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at a media briefing Wednesday morning.
CPR News has gathered information on areas currently affected by the fire, as well as evacuation centers. We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.
Areas under evacuation orders
Jeffcom is maintaining an interactive map with the most up-to-date information on areas that are under evacuation orders.
Evacuation centers
Dakota Ridge High School
13399 W. Coal Mine Ave., Littleton
Large animals should be taken to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds
15200 W. 6th Ave., Golden
Sign up for emergency alerts
Residents of Jefferson County, Broomfield, Westminster, and Clear Creek County can opt in to emergency alerts by using this form.
- How to make an evacuation plan for fires, floods and other Colorado disasters