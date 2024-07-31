Quarry fire evacuation sites and road closures

Nearly 600 homes were evacuated in south Jefferson County Wednesday because of the growing Quarry fire in an unincorporated part of the county. The blaze, which started overnight, was 200 acres and was uncontained, officials said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, about 75 firefighters and two aircraft were working to contain the fire.

If the Quarry fire were to enter residential areas, firefighters would shift priorities from suppressing the fire to protecting structures, said the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at a media briefing Wednesday morning.

CPR News has gathered information on areas currently affected by the fire, as well as evacuation centers. We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.

Areas under evacuation orders

Jeffcom is maintaining an interactive map with the most up-to-date information on areas that are under evacuation orders.

Evacuation centers

Dakota Ridge High School

13399 W. Coal Mine Ave., Littleton

Large animals should be taken to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds

15200 W. 6th Ave., Golden

Sign up for emergency alerts

Residents of Jefferson County, Broomfield, Westminster, and Clear Creek County can opt in to emergency alerts by using this form.