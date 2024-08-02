Colorado wildfires: Teams make progress containing deadly Stone Canyon fire near Lyons

The Stone Canyon fire near Lyons was about 30 percent contained and covered nearly two-and-a-half square miles north of Lyons on Thursday, Incident Commander Nathan Hallam said. Fire crews are focusing on controlling the perimeter of the fire.

One person was killed and at least five homes were destroyed by the Stone Canyon fire. Police said the body was found in one of the homes that burned.

Four firefighters were also injured earlier in the week while working to contain the blaze. Officials said two firefighters were hurt due to "the environment," not the fire itself, and did not provide further details.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation, Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said. Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are now working with Boulder County officials.

Evacuation information

Steamboat Valley Road closure has moved north to the mile 2 marker.

Stone Canyon Drive is open to Eagle Ridge Road to residents.

Nolan Road is open to Eagle Ridge Road to residents.

There will be checkpoints at Stone Canyon and Nolan Road to show proof of residency.

Heavy smoke on the northern Front Range from the Quarry, Stone Canyon and Alexander Mountain fires is expected Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Places south of metro Denver may also experience heavy smoke. State health authorities have issued an air quality alert for much of the region.

This is a developing story and will be updated.