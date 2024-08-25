Cosplayers we met at the 2024 Colorado Springs Comic Con

By Stephanie Rivera
Woman dressed as padme of star wars.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Rebecca of Colorado Springs cosplays as Padme of Star Wars at the Colorado Springs Comic Con on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. She said the head piece was the hardest part of her costume to make. It took her five hours alone just to sew the doilies on. The three-day pop culture convention took place at the Broadmoor World Arena.

The three-day Colorado Springs Comic Con brought out pop culture fans of all ages to the Broadmoor World Arena. They were ready to buy toys, comics, clothes, meet artists and actors and even listen in to panel discussions.

And celebrity guests weren't the only ones ready to pose for pictures with fans. Cosplayers, both amateurs and professionals, came decked out in homemade outfits that took anywhere from hours to weeks and even a year to make.

Here are some of the cosplayers we met along the way, plus a dog.

Woman in blue fairy costume.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Tif von Batsy of Colorado Springs cosplays as a fairy/elf at the Colorado Springs Comic Con on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. She said the costume took a couple of days to make and the hardest part was sewing the individual flower pieces. She wore her outfit once before at a fairy cosplaying gathering but it was her first time wearing it to a con. The three-day pop culture convention took place at the Broadmoor World Arena.
A girl wears a dress made out of butterflies
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
12-year-old Addi Kaplan cosplays as Effie Trinket of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire at the Colorado Springs Comic Con on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. She said it took her six or seven hours to make and "it was a lot of fun." Her costume, which includes over 200 butterflies, took three people to put on in the parking lot before heading in. She planned on entering in the youth cosplay contest later that day. The three-day pop culture convention took place at the Broadmoor World Arena.
A man and woman cosplay as Harry Potter characters.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Claudia and Nick of Colorado Springs dress up as a Hogwarts student and a prisoner of Azkaban of the Harry Potter series during the Colorado Springs Comic Con on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The three-day pop culture convention took place at the Broadmoor World Arena.
Two people in costumes inspired by the Star Wars Mandalorian.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Mandalorians Anka (left) and Rho'Kar of Colorado Springs pose for a photo at the Colorado Springs Comic Con on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. Anka said it took her six months to make her costume while it took Rho'Kar a year and half to make. They say they are constantly adding to their outfits. The three-day pop culture convention took place at the Broadmoor World Arena.
Two young women pose in costume.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Sisters Carissa McSwain, 20, and Caitlyn McSwain, 18, cosplay as The Ancient One and NeoFurby at the Colorado Springs Comic Con on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. Caitlyn said she used EVA foam and fake fur to build the head and a 3D printer for the face. The three-day convention took place at the Broadmoor World Arena.
A woman in a white dress and a man in a knight costume.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Taylor (left) and Ian pose for a photo at the Colorado Springs Comic Con on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. It took Taylor two weeks to create Ian's costume, Solaire of the Dark Soul video game. She said she painted the sun and used a 3D printer for the helmet, sword and sheath. The three-day pop culture convention took place at the Broadmoor World Arena.
A man in a demon mask holding an animatronic killer clown on his side.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Valak and Giggles at the Colorado Springs Comic Con on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The three-day pop culture convention took place at the Broadmoor World Arena.
A man in a wolf costume poses with a woman dressed as little red riding hood.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Toni and Shawn of Colorado Springs, cosplaying as Little Red Riding Hood and the Wolf, take a break at a drink stand during the Colorado Springs Comic Con on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. Shawn said it was hot while wearing the costumed head and he couldn't really see. The three-day pop culture event took place at the Broadmoor World Arena.
Girl in costume with fake horns.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Hunter Gerbig, 15, poses for a photo at the Colorado Springs Comic Con on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. She said she made the horns that morning and her costume was inspired by her love of Dungeons and Dragons. The three-day pop culture convention took place at the Broadmoor World Arena.
Two teenage boys dress in anime-inspired costumes
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Friends Anthony (left) and Angelo pose for a photo at the Colorado Springs Comic Con on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. This was the pair's first time at a comic con and were able to attend because Angelo got tickets for his birthday. Anthony dressed as a character from Demon Slayer and Angelo dressed as a character from Attack on Titan. The three-day pop culture convention took place at the Broadmoor World Arena.
A woman in a costume with a big pyramid head poses for a photo.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Cosplayer Drizzy of Breckenridge poses as Pyramid Head of Silent Hill in front of her booth at the Colorado Springs Comic Con on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. Drizzy make costumes for others as a side gig. The three-day pop culture convention took place at the Broadmoor World Arena.
A man in a military costume.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Nick of Colorado dresses as Master Chief of the Halo video game at the Colorado Springs Comic Con on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. He said it took four months to make the costume and the hardest part was fabricating the pieces and gluing them together. The three-day pop culture convention took place at the Broadmoor World Arena.
A man poses in a lab coat with foil tentacles coming from his back
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Brandon of Littleton cosplays as Doc Ock at the Colorado Springs Comic Con on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The three-day pop culture convention took place at the Broadmoor World Arena.
a black motorcycle with toys around it.
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
A motorcycle with Pokémon plush toys is parked outside of the Colorado Springs Comic Con on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The three-day pop culture convention took place at the Broadmoor World Arena.
A fake dinosaur head sticks out of the driver side window of a truck
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
A dinosaur sticks its head outside of the driver's window of a pick-up truck labeled "Jurassic Park maintenance" outside of the Colorado Springs Comic Con on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The three-day pop culture convention took place at the Broadmoor World Arena.
A chichuahua on a table
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
A dog gets pet at the Colorado Springs Comic Con on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. The three-day pop culture convention took place at the Broadmoor World Arena.

