WATCH: U.S. House of Representatives District 5 candidate forum, presented by League of Women Voters

Candidates vying for the 5th Congressional District seat will take part in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region.

The 5th District includes El Paso County, Colorado Springs, and its surrounding communities, including Fountain, Monument, Manitou Springs, Palmer Lake, Peyton, Falcon, Security, Widefield, and Cimarron Hills.

The seat is up for grabs after Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, who has represented Colorado's 5th Congressional District for nine terms, announced his retirement earlier this year.

The candidates include Republican Jeff Crank, Democrat River Gassen, Libertarian Michael Vance, Christopher Sweat with the Forward Party, Christopher Mitchell with the American Constitution Party, and Joseph O. Gaye who is unaffiliated.

The forum will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8.