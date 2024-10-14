Meet the candidates in RTD’s District I race

Who's running?
What's your elevator pitch for why voters should choose you?
Karen Benker
Rail Line to Longmont. My top priority is to build the Northwest Rail Line to Broomfield and Longmont as voted by taxpayers in 2004. Taxpayers here are frustrated with RTD’s lack of interest in finishing Fastracks. No more waiting.
What is the biggest problem facing RTD right now, and what would you do to fix it?
Karen Benker
Safety, dependability, and need for more service. The status quo is not acceptable. With the support of the majority of the RTD Board, we must allocate resources to fix these issues starting NOW. RTD has the financial resources to correct these outstanding issues and should add more drivers and safety personnel to enhance performance. There are many strategies to make this happen.
Planned and unplanned maintenance projects made the light rail system very unreliable this summer. What can be done to better balance infrastructure needs with riders' needs?
Karen Benker
RTD staff must keep close track of the condition of their infrastructure — this includes bus and rail maintenance (including buses owned by RTD and run by private contractors), regular track inspection, and building maintenance. It appears they did not have a system in place to monitor these assets. The Budget Office must also be involved so that sufficient resources are regularly allocated.
RTD has struggled to restore services cut during the pandemic. What would you do to address that?
Karen Benker
Most other transit agencies across the country have restored service. RTD is behind. Again, resources are there to restore service and the State Legislature has now approved two new revenue sources for RTD. RTD must work with transit riders and local governments to begin the introduction of new trips that are productive.
RTD cut many commuter-focused express buses during the pandemic and prioritized bus lines used by essential workers and transit-dependent riders. Should RTD change that strategy and invest in more commuter services again? Why or why not?
Karen Benker
Yes.
Absolutely YES. While many employees are still working at home due to the changes brought by the pandemic, many cannot get to their jobs using transit because of lack of service and lack of dependability. Buses must show up on time. Trust needs to be restored.
What should RTD do to make passengers feel safer?
Karen Benker
Need to add more safety personnel to problem bus routes that have security skills and people skills. Their new live video system will also help assure customers that they are safe. I suspect few folks know about this system and RTD needs to advertise this new technology.
How many times have you used public transit in the last six months? What do you primarily use transit for? If you don't use it, why not?
Karen Benker
0-10
I use rail to get to DIA. The bus service from Longmont to Denver is very poor and once we improve this service, I will rely on this to get to Denver for many trips.
I am now retired, but when I was working, I used RTD daily to get to work.
Should RTD continue to save money toward the Boulder-Longmont train, and other unfinished FasTracks projects — even if that eventually cuts into RTD's ability to provide service now? Why?
Karen Benker
Yes.
Taxpayers were promised the Northwest Rail Line in 2004. Communities along the Northwest Rail Line have paid over half a billion dollars to build other metro Fastracks projects, but our rail line has been ignored by RTD. This is unacceptable.
Now that the Governor and State Legislature is involved, there is an opportunity to start construction. This line is important for the Front Range Passenger Rail plan.
Would you support extending GM and CEO Debra Johnson's contract when it expires in 2025? Why or why not?
Karen Benker
Not sure.
RTD has had a rough year and has faced many problems. Management seems to be slow to respond. I need to hear from RTD staff as to what has happened and not just what appears in the media. I need to hear both sides of the issues.