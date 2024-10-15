When the border crosses you: Colorado’s Hispanic history

At one time most of Colorado was part of Mexico. It's a history that's still woven into the fabric of life for many in Southern Colorado, but others may not know it at all.



The Arkansas River runs through Pueblo not far from the city's downtown. From its south bank, you can see a kayak course and vivid murals painted on the levee. Smokestacks dot the horizon.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News People enjoy a park on the south bank of the Arkansas River in Pueblo, A pedestrian bridge leads to the levee on side of the river featuring murals depicting local history. (Oct. 1, 2024)

North of this historic part of the city are strip malls and chain restaurants. These days it's like so many other places, a typical American city. But before 1848, the river marked the international border. This was once Mexico.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News A cyclist rides on the path on top of the levee along the Arkansas River in Pueblo, above a mural depicting Teresita Sandoval who ran the trading post first established in Pueblo in the 1800s. (Oct 1, 2024)

“Colorado became a territory of the United States, and a lot of people who were living in Mexico at the time suddenly became United States citizens,” said Dianne Archuleta, the director of the El Pueblo History Museum in Pueblo.



That’s when the Mexican-American War ended and most of what are today’s southwestern states were sold to the United States under the terms of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. That includes this part of Colorado. Other areas of the state were originally part of the 1803 Louisiana Purchase from France.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News A visitor takes in the stories of some of the influsenctial women from the history of Southern Colorado at the Borderlands exhibit at the El Pueblo History Museum in Pueblo on Oct. 1, 2024.

Spain and Texas also claimed parts of Southern Colorado territories at different times before 1848.

These geopolitical changes happened all across the region now known to many as the borderlands, Archuleta said, and it didn’t just affect people of Hispanic origins.

History Colorado’s Eric Carpio, who is based in Fort Garland in the San Luis Valley, said these were also the homelands and sacred spaces for dozens of Indigenous tribes.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Students help each other put on their practice dance skirts before class begins at Grupo Folklorico del Pueblo in Pueblo on Oct. 1, 2024

“It's an area really where people have come together,” he said. “It's a space of convergence, it's a space of changing borders, and this convergence of people, I think led to that borderlands culture.”



The idea of a border wasn’t part of the narrative in this region until the United States made its westward expansion, Archuleta said, and the different natural boundaries like rivers and mountains had names of Indigenous origin. But borders and state lines are a legal concept, not a natural one.



“These are great reminders telling us and reminding us that we don't have physical borders other than our landscapes that might separate us,” she said. “We need to remind people that borders aren't a construct of a perfect line anywhere other than in legalities through the government.”

In Pueblo and elsewhere in what's considered the borderlands, there are cultural markers like Mexican eateries, lowrider cars and Chicano art. Pueblo celebrates the culture with its annual Chile and Frijole Festival and Fiesta Day at the Colorado State Fair.

But while those cultural markers exist, a lot of people may not realize the Hispanic heritage has been part of life here for hundreds of years.

“It was not part of our history classes,” Archuleta said. “Hispano history was not taught. Indigenous history was not taught.”

That needs to change according to Carpio, Archuleta and others.

“To navigate life in the borderlands when people are telling you, you don't belong here, but your ancestors have always been here,” Archuleta said. “That's the reason to explore what our presence here means.”

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News A young dancer twirls as she practices a traditional Mexican folk dance at Grupo Folklorico del Pueblo in Pueblo on Oct. 1, 2024.

Step into the borderlands with Grupo Folklorico del Pueblo

“Chicos and pequeñas in the middle, juveniles in the back. Are you guys ready? Here we go!"

Sara Roybal's studio is filled with people of all ages. She teaches Mexican folk dancing – along with history and culture–at Grupo Folklórico del Pueblo.



Families, friends and neighbors come to learn together there. She organizes them into groups to practice. Music begins, the dance starts and the students’ brightly colored voluminous skirts swirl around.



This dance studio, History Colorado and other groups are working to keep Hispanic heritage vibrant and vital by offering experiences that weave the story of the borderlands into everyday life. Roybal said many longtime Hispanic families in this part of Colorado often say they didn’t cross the border — the border crossed them.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Sara Roybal, director of Grupo Folklorico del Pueblo, shows one of many traditional folk dance outfits hanging up in the costume room at the studio. The group maintains costumes from different regions of Mexico. (Oct. 1, 2024)

“The border crossing us means that we just have generational roots here to this land,” Roybal said. “This has become part of the United States, we are very excited to be in the United States…at the same time, we also don't want to lose who we are culturally in our identity. And so we're reaching back and just holding onto our culture to make sure that it stays alive and celebrated.”

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Students at Grupo Folklorico del Pueblo learn Mexican folk dancing in Pueblo on Oct. 1 2024.

Editors note: This digital story is based on audio work produced for NPR, which aired on October 8, 2024 as part of Hispanic Heritage month.

