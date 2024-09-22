Photos: Threat of rain doesn’t dampen mood at Pueblo’s annual Chile & Frijoles Festival

By Stephanie Rivera
·
Women and men in colorful outfits dance
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Folklorico Mexican dancing at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

The threat of rain didn't seem to dampen the mood at the Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo this weekend.

Thousands gathered in the Steel City's downtown area for the 30th annual event to get their hands on green chiles —whether they were raw, roasted, dried, or in a salsa.

While there was a light spattering of rain throughout Saturday, vendors kept their chiles roasting in the high heat as musical performers kept the beat going and the crowd kept one eye on the sky, some prepared with umbrellas in hand.

Here's a bit of what we saw.

Two people hold tongs as they organize sausages and roasted chiles on trays
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Roasted chiles, sausages and onions at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.
A man makes a yellow balloon animal as a child looks on
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
A balloon artist makes a balloon animal at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.
Chiles roasting in metal cages
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Chiles roasting at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.
A young boy manages the cooking of quesadillas
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
A young cook handles chile quesadillas at the Hermanas Tortillas booth at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.
Booths with signs selling fair food
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Booths promoting chiles and other fair food at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.
A woman looks at arts and crafts outdoors
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
A woman looks at chile magnets at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.
Dried chiles hang from a string hooked to a pole
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
Dried chile ristras for sale at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.
Chiles roasting in metal cages outdoors
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
The Di Tomaso Farms stand at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.
A crowd of people walking outdoors
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
A person holds up their dog as they walk through a packed crowd at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.
Two hands hold a plate of food
Stephanie Rivera/CPR News
A man receives his roasted chile plate at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.
