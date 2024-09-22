The threat of rain didn't seem to dampen the mood at the Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo this weekend.

Thousands gathered in the Steel City's downtown area for the 30th annual event to get their hands on green chiles —whether they were raw, roasted, dried, or in a salsa.

While there was a light spattering of rain throughout Saturday, vendors kept their chiles roasting in the high heat as musical performers kept the beat going and the crowd kept one eye on the sky, some prepared with umbrellas in hand.

Here's a bit of what we saw.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Roasted chiles, sausages and onions at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News A balloon artist makes a balloon animal at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Chiles roasting at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News A young cook handles chile quesadillas at the Hermanas Tortillas booth at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Booths promoting chiles and other fair food at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News A woman looks at chile magnets at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Dried chile ristras for sale at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News The Di Tomaso Farms stand at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Mexican Folklorico dancing at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News A person holds up their dog as they walk through a packed crowd at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Chiles roasting at the 30th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024.