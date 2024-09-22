The threat of rain didn't seem to dampen the mood at the Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo this weekend.
Thousands gathered in the Steel City's downtown area for the 30th annual event to get their hands on green chiles —whether they were raw, roasted, dried, or in a salsa.
While there was a light spattering of rain throughout Saturday, vendors kept their chiles roasting in the high heat as musical performers kept the beat going and the crowd kept one eye on the sky, some prepared with umbrellas in hand.
