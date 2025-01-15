Colorado Springs seeks public input on federal housing grants

Colorado Springs is seeking feedback on the city’s plan for prioritizing federal housing grants over the next 5 years.

An online survey asks for input on funding priorities for affordable housing, homelessness prevention, nonprofit assistance and neighborhood improvements.

The public input will influence the city’s 5-year plan for Community Development Block Grants, Home Investment Partnerships and Emergency Solutions Grants, all from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The anticipated $5.2 million annually from HUD is an increase from the previous 5-year plan of $4.8 million annually. However, according to an inflation calculator from the U.S. Bureau of Statistics, HUD would need to allocate $9.1 million to the city in order to have the same buying power as in 2020.

The city's 2020-2024 plan identified improving public infrastructure and facilities as its top priorities, whereas affordable housing is the focus for the new 5-year draft plan.

For comparison, the number of shelter beds available in El Paso County has increased from 1,981 to 2,331 from 2020 to 2023 according to the Housing Inventory Count included in the annual Point in Time count. 2023 is the last data available for shelter beds.

The new 5-year plan also stated that barriers to shelter have been reduced.

However, it also said affordability remains an issue with nearly 60,000 households in Colorado Springs reportedly paying more than they can afford in rent.

Additionally, the new plan states that 18 percent of renters are paying more than $2,000 per month, which requires an annual household income of approximately $91,000 to be considered affordable.

A Spanish language public hearing is taking place on Jan. 16 at Silver Key on Murray Blvd. at 6:30 p.m.

The online survey is open until Jan. 27.