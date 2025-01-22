Master plan updates and Veteran’s Memorial repairs among 2025 plans for the Colorado Springs Parks Department

The Colorado Springs parks department plans to update its master plan this year. It's part of the department's identified priorities for 2025.

The new plan will guide the parks system for the next 10-15 years and was last updated in 2014. The project will start with data collection and will eventually include public feedback.

Starting this month, crews will work to improve the Veteran's Memorial in Memorial Park. The work, which includes repairs to the concrete, is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the department.

Construction of Grey Hawk Park in northern Colorado Springs is also set to start in the first half of this year after plans were finalized in early 2024.

Additionally, reclamation work at Black Canyon Quarry will continue this year with an additional $300,000 grant funding from the state's Department of Local Affairs awarded in October.

Urban trail connectivity also remains a priority with planned development for Rock Island, Legacy Loop and Sand Creek trails.

A budget of $750,000 is allocated to a variety of accessibility improvements for parks and facilities, thanks to a partnership between parks department and the Office of Accessibility.

The city is still accepting feedback on the plans for Fishers Canyon and the next public meeting scheduled for Jan. 22 at 5:30 p.m. in the Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School.