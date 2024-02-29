Public asked to help shape future of Fishers Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs
The City of Colorado Springs wants the public's input on its plans for a new open space in the foothills on the southwest side of town. Fishers Canyon Open Space borders Cheyenne Mountain State Park, the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood, and Pike National Forest.
“We are excited to kick off public engagement for the Fishers Canyon Open Space Master and Management Plan,” David Deitemeyer with the city's parks department said in a statement.
“We want to ensure that the space reflects the desires of the community, while also preserving its natural beauty and ecological integrity. By involving the public in this process, we can create a space that everyone can enjoy and be proud of.”
The city purchased the more than 340-acre property using $3 million in TOPS sales tax revenues and a $1.25 million acquisition grant from the Land Water Conservation Fund. The purchase came in two phases, although it was first authorized by city council in October 2021.
An online survey is now available on the city's website. Officials also plan to hold public meetings and workshops throughout the year.
The goal is to create a set of plans that "reflect the vision of the community while simultaneously considering opportunities for outdoor recreation, access, safety, watershed and wildlife habitat protection, restoration, and trail connectivity."
The open space is closed to the public while discussions on its future continue. There are currently no designated trails.
City officials hope to have the planning process complete and approved by the end of 2024.
