Public asked to help shape future of Fishers Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs

The City of Colorado Springs wants the public's input on its plans for a new open space in the foothills on the southwest side of town. Fishers Canyon Open Space borders Cheyenne Mountain State Park, the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood, and Pike National Forest.

“We are excited to kick off public engagement for the Fishers Canyon Open Space Master and Management Plan,” David Deitemeyer with the city's parks department said in a statement.

“We want to ensure that the space reflects the desires of the community, while also preserving its natural beauty and ecological integrity. By involving the public in this process, we can create a space that everyone can enjoy and be proud of.”