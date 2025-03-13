Colorado Springs 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Dave Donelson

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Colorado Springs City Council. Here's how District 1 candidate Dave Donelson responded, in his own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

I bring four years of experience on city council and a proven track record of voting on behalf of citizens. A recent letter to the editor of the Gazette referred to me as "the honorable Dave Donelson, Councilman for the people". I wear that as a badge of honor. I do not take developer money - my opponent does.

In addition to serving as the representative of District 1 on council, I am also the Chair of the Board of Directors of Colorado Springs Utilities and was recently unanimously elected to be the President of the El Paso County Board of Health. My vision for city council is that it reflects the will of the people. During the first year we should work on making our city cleaner and safer!

Development & Growth

Should growth happen by expanding the city’s boundaries through annexation or by focusing on infill? And why do you think this is appropriate for the city’s future?

The answer here is a combination of logical extensions of the city boundary combined with infill. We have a large part of our current city footprint which is yet to be built out - Banning Lewis Ranch (BLR). Wastewater infrastructure is the limiting factor at the moment and that is being addressed. That will allow BLR to be developed. That will bring thousands of homes into the market.

City council also often hears land use items involving infill projects. These can be controversial when large high density apartment buildings are proposed adjacent to single family neighborhoods or along evacuation chokepoints. Council has to do a good job of balancing the need for more apartments with the concerns of neighborhoods.

Colorado Springs city council members also serve as the board of the city's utility company. Considering the impact of growth and development–think Arrowswest, Karman Line– do you believe both the utility board and council can effectively act impartially when it comes to decision making?

I think the fact that Colorado Springs City Council is also the Board of Directors for Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is a strength - not a weakness. This structure gives CSU and our ratepayers/citizens autonomy from the State's Public Utility Commission - because citizens elect the Board.

Also, Council becomes knowledgeable about the functioning of CSU and there reasons for requests (including those for rate increases and decreases) and that prevents those requests from becoming "political footballs." I am not in favor of changing the governance of CSU - and I voted against both Arrowswest and Karman-Line.

The city has been growing with new restaurants and high-end apartment complexes springing up downtown. Yet, some initiatives have faced widespread opposition. How would you work to balance PlanCOS’ “Vibrant Neighborhoods” with the small-city feel that many residents think makes Colorado Springs a wonderful place to live?

We need to allow more genuine citizen input. I proposed and presented to Council a ballot initiative that would have allowed citizens to vote on a downtown building height limit. We gathered more than 6,000 citizen signatures online in support of putting this on the ballot.

Unfortunately the rest of Council would not support putting it on the ballot. For significant changes to the character of our downtown, our city, I think allowing citizens to vote on those changes is the right thing to do.

Public Health & Safety

Is the city doing enough to address homelessness? What approach would you take?

We should always be reevaluating what we are doing to see if we can improve it. We should be looking at other cities to see if they have successful programs that we can also implement. Recently, city council expanded the "NO Sit/Lie" ordinance to include the east side of South Nevada. This gives CSPD another tool to use to keep the "homeless" from laying around on sidewalks and in front of stores in this part of town during the day.

In an imperfect world, where our court system has made dealing with mentally ill or addicted people increasingly difficult, one of the best things we can do is to ensure that Colorado Springs is not the most "attractive" city for the homeless. If the “homeless” want, or will accept help, we will be there (through various programs and organizations like the Springs Rescue Mission). If they don't, then we should be the least convenient city in Colorado in which to live in the parks and on the streets.

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the city and how would you address it?

The most pressing public safety issue for Colorado Springs is "soft on crime" legislation coming from the state legislature and signed by the governor. This has resulted in across the board increase in crime, both in Colorado Springs, and really all cities in Colorado. We are once again number 1 in the nation in auto theft and near the top in many other crime stats. These increase have happened in sync with legislation that has lowered penalties for various crimes, and restricted law enforcements ability to investigate them.

In light of the Waldo Canyon fire and other major fires in Colorado and throughout the West, is the city proactive enough in the face of development to ensure the safety of its residents and their properties? Is there anything you would change?

I am concerned that with increasing density, especially on the west side, we are creating an increasingly dangerous situation in the event of another Waldo Canyon like event. City Council declined to require evacuation modeling as part of our emergency planning process. I would like to reexamine that. I have voted against two large scale apartment complexes at 30th and Garden of the Gods (a fire evacuation choke point) due to my concerns about fire evacuation.

Governance

The city council just approved the use of some e-bikes in the city but are still figuring out policy around it. Should all types of e-bikes be allowed on all of the city’s trails, open spaces and parks? And should it be up to the voters or city council to decide?

An e-bike ordinance was recently approved by City Council. I voted against it - not because I am against e-bikes, I'm not. I voted against it because it defined "non-motorized use" as including electric motors. That sounds strange because it is. Our TOPS ordinance requires a vote of the citizens to change it (allow motorized uses on TOPS properties). So one way around that is to say that e-bikes aren't motorized. While that may be convenient I think it is wrong to change the meaning of commonly understood words. I think e-bikes on urban trails are fine. I'm a former bike commuter. E-bikes in our TOPS properties should have gone to a vote of the people.

How do you assure all of your constituents that you're listening to them, even if you vote contrary to what they express?

In a letter to the editor in the Gazette I was called "the honorable Dave Donelson, Councilman for the people." Citizens recognize me as the councilman who most often truly represents them. I don't take developer money. I am often told - "you are the only one on council that answered my email". That is probably the most frequent way. I also personally answer phone calls. I encourage citizens to come to council and speak during "citizen comment" which we have during each regular session. I hold quarterly townhalls in District 1.

If the people vote in favor of a citizen-led initiative, how do you navigate carrying out their wishes even if you disagree with the measure?

If citizens vote in favor of a ballot initiative we should always carry out their wishes - regardless of whether we are in favor of it or not. The only possible exception is if the ballot question was confusing - and the voting results might not reflect the citizens true intent. There needs to be real evidence of this and then perhaps a clarifying vote would be appropriate. This should be extraordinarily rare.