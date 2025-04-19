Hundreds gather for second ‘Hands Off’ protest against Trump administration at Colorado Springs City Hall

Several hundred protesters braved several inches of snow and gathered at Colorado Springs City Hall on Saturday to once again demonstrate against the Trump administration and its wide-reaching policies that have impacted multiple government agencies and thousands of federal employees.

The second “Hands Off” protest at City Hall this month was organized by multiple volunteer organizations as part of the national “50501” movement, which stands for 50 protests in 50 states on one day. Dozens of similar protests were scheduled to take place throughout Colorado, including at the state capitol in Denver, as well as in Westcliffe, Fort Collins, Alamosa and Cortez, with each event focusing on specific issues.

In Colorado Springs, organizers focused on uplifting organizations, like local chapters for the Democratic Party and Democratic Socialists of America, with multiple groups tabling at the event and distributing information. The protest was also meant to “support those in need, immigrants, the LGBTQ community, and more,” according to an event flyer.

While not as large as the April 5 demonstration that also took place at City Hall, hundreds still came out in spite of temperatures in the 30s and multiple inches of fresh snow from overnight and the day before.

Colorado Springs resident Cynthia Barram was one of those demonstrators who braved the weather to speak out against cuts to the Department of Education.

“The only way that I learned how to use my voice like this – how to vote, how to protest, all of those things – was because I got a good education,” Barram said. “And the Department of Education takes care of people with disabilities and makes sure that they can go to school with equal rights as people without disabilities. So if there are a bunch of cuts to that then there will be a whole bunch of people who don’t get to go to school the way I did and that kind of burns me up.”

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Cynthia Barram poses with her sign at the Hands Off rally in front of Colorado Springs City Hall on Saturday, April 19, 2025. The event was organized to protest the Trump administration.

Barram, who uses a wheelchair, has participated in protests in the past, including for more buses in Colorado Springs for those who can’t drive. She said she was also involved in the Occupy Wall Street movement, a leftist populist movement in 2011.

But she believes that people shouldn’t have to protest for basic human rights, like a right to an education. And right now, as in other states, the future of federal funding for Colorado remains uncertain. Barram showed she is still ready to go out to the streets.

“Whenver there is a way to stand up for public services I feel like it is my duty but also my honor to do so,” Barram said.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Human and dog protesters pose with their signs at the Hands Off rally in front of Colorado Springs City Hall on Saturday, April 19, 2025. The event was organized to protest the Trump administration.

Friends Axel Goeztinger and Erin Nunamaker of Colorado Springs stood on top of a snow-covered center median on Nevada Avenue in front of City Hall to show support for LGBTQ+ and women’s rights.

“I am in a family prominent of women and queer people so it’s very important to me that all of our rights are protected and that we are able to exist peacefully,” Nunamaker said. She said she also protested during the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed abortion rights across the country.

Nunamaker said she was particularly worried about the lack of access to abortions and the associated health issues that come with denying that right. And as a gay person with LGBTQ+ family and friends, Nunamaker said it was scary to know that “people genuinely hate us just for existing.”

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News Friends Axel Goetzinger and Erin Nunamaker pose with their signs at the Hands Off rally in front of Colorado Springs City Hall on Saturday, April 19, 2025. The event was organized to protest the Trump administration.

“My dad raised me to be nice to everybody so I just don’t understand how some people just can’t find that empathy. My sign is mostly for trans people but I’m here for everybody,” said Goetizinger, who is a transgender man. “I don’t think anybody should be silenced or tucked away just because some fascist in the government thinks so.”

The Trump administration has implemented multiple federal policies limiting the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. According to the ACLU, these actions have included eroding protections for transgender students and workers and weakening access to gender-affirming health care.

The protest at Colorado Springs City Hall remained peaceful as demonstrators surrounded the building and nearby corners. Motorists in support honked and waved their own signs.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News A motorist driving a truck with the American flag and Trump 2025 flag passes by protesters at the Hands Off rally in front of Colorado Springs City Hall on Saturday, April 19, 2025. The event was organized to protest the Trump administration.

Supporters of President Donald Trump also drove by, including a Tesla Cybertruck, waving Trump flags and honking their horns as they passed protesters.

The event was scheduled to take place until 4 p.m.