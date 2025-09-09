Results are coming in for Buc-ee’s-triggered special election in Palmer Lake

The polls are closed in Palmer Lake, where voters had until 7 p.m. Tuesday to drop off their ballots for a special election that centers on the question of whether the town should make it possible for a Buc-ee’s travel center to locate just a few miles east of its bucolic location.

Voters are deciding whether or not to keep the path forward clear for the town to approve a flagpole annexation of the Buc-ee’s parcel, or change direction, by removing two trustees who’ve shown support for the project and giving voters final say over any future annexations.

More than 2,000 ballots were sent out, with around 600 returned to the city clerk by Sunday — a strong turnout so far for a special municipal election. Potentially complicating the results, the town also sent ballots to 32 overseas voters. With such a small electorate, if the margins are close, conclusive results may not be known until the deadline for those ballots to come back, next Wednesday, Sept. 17.

On Tuesday, Town officials will start counting ballots once the clock hits 7 p.m. They plan to provide preliminary results for part of the night, but the election won’t be certified until later.

Ballot results

Shall Kevin Dreher be recalled from the office of Trustee of the Town of Palmer Lake?

Shall Shana Ball be recalled from the office of Trustee of the Town of Palmer Lake?

Vote for not more than two candidates to serve as Trustee if current official is recalled.

(candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot)

Any proposal to annex land into the Town of Palmer Lake shall be subject to approval by a majority vote of the registered electors of the Town of Palmer Lake at a regular or special municipal election. No annexation shall be deemed effective unless and until it has been approved by the voters in accordance with this ordinance.

Shall the proposed initiated ordinance be adopted?

