CPR Classical’s Behind the Baton LIVE: Pissarro and the Music of Impressionism

Discover how the birth of Impressionism in music was ignited by painter Camille Pissarro, known as the "first impressionist."

Join beloved conductor and storyteller Scott O’Neil — host of CPR Classical’s Behind the Baton — and Angelica Daneo — Curator of European Art before 1900 at the Denver Art Museum — for a captivating evening on Nov. 11 that brings Impressionism to life through music, art and insight.

From the piano, O’Neil performs works by Debussy and his contemporaries, revealing how composers and painters like Pissarro shaped a new, expressive world. Together, O’Neil and Daneo will explore the rich connections between sound and color, movement and mood — making Impressionism feel as alive and relevant as ever.

Attendees will receive a $5 coupon to see the DAM's new exhibit: The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism, which opens at the museum on Oct. 26 and runs through Feb. 9, 2026. The exhibit is the first major U.S. retrospective of Pissarro's work in over forty years.

WHAT: Behind the Baton Live: Pissarro and the Music of Impressionism

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Denver Museum of Art's Sturm Grand Pavilion

COST: $25, which includes a $5 coupon to see The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro's Impressionism

Behind the Baton Live at the Denver Art Museum is supported by the Harris Law Firm.