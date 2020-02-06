WATCH LIVE: President Trump To Deliver Post-Senate Impeachment Acquittal ‘Victory’ Address

President Donald Trump will make his first address following his acquittal by the U.S. Senate on two charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The president tweeted that he'll speak about "our Country's VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!"

Colorado Public Radio will provide live coverage of the president's remarks starting at 10 a.m. MST. You can tune in on the radio in your area, ask your smart speaker or watch the video feed above.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump triumphantly held up copies of two newspapers with banner "ACQUITTED!" headlines as he took the stage at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

Acquittal in the Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday came more than four months after a whistleblower's complaint set in motion a process that imperiled Trump's presidency and ultimately left him emboldened.

Now that the trial has ended, the president is barreling into his reelection fight with a united Republican Party behind him.

Read More: Senate Acquits Trump: Bennet Votes ‘Guilty,’ Gardner ‘Not Guilty’ On Both Impeachment Articles