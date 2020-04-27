COVID-19 Will Be A Weapon In The 2020 Election. Some Groups Are Testing Their Messages Now

Because it’s structured as a nonprofit, the Colorado Values Project doesn’t have to disclose where it gets its money or who is involved. But the law firm that filed its papers to incorporate has strong ties to the Colorado Democratic Party. And its other recent Facebook ad purchases promote Democratic state lawmakers.

The group’s second target, Sen. Kevin Priola, said it was his father who first spotted one of the ads. As the most moderate Republican in the state legislature who frequently works with Democrats on hot button issues Priola said he’s used to “getting grief” from the right, not the left.

One ad appeared to try to tie Priola to a comment Republican House Minority Leader Patrick Neville made last month comparing stay-home orders to "tyranny," leading to a "Gestapo-like mentality." Later, after Gov. Polis, who is Jewish, took personal offense at people using Nazi terms to describe his actions, Neville told the Denver Post he should have used the word “authoritarian.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Gov. Jared Polis gets emotional Wednesday, April 15, 2020, during a news update on COVID-19 response.

“Right now, your closest political allies are spreading dangerous disinformation about the coronavirus in Colorado — likening critical safety measures to Nazi Germany, calling for the firing of health experts working to contain the pandemic, and undermining the Governor's stay-at-home policy, which is needed to save tens of thousands of lives in our state,” state’s the ad. “We are alarmed by these irresponsible attacks during this crisis, and we are disappointed in your failure to stand up for what's right. It's time for you to break your silence.”

Priola often breaks from his own party and did not sign the Senate GOP letter criticising the governor’s stay-at-home order. “I don’t think it was helpful or useful. In moments of crisis people want us to come together.”