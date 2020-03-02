Live Blog: Colorado Super Tuesday 2020

Monday, 3/2 | 7:26 p.m. — Some last-minute voting resources

Full confession: I just filled out my ballot tonight to drop off on my way to work in the morning.

If you're a procrastinator like me (hey, apparently not always a bad thing), no fear. We broke down where the candidates stand on climate change, immigration, housing and health care. And since it's Colorado's first primary in nearly 20 years, we answered all your questions about the presidential election, too.

— Alex Scoville

Monday, 3/2 | 6:45 p.m. — Welcome! 👋

No, don't worry, no other Democratic candidate has left the race. But with all of the last-minute drop-outs, we just wanted to have a quick recap ready for all you.

ICYMI: After former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out Sunday, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar also suspended her campaign on Monday. The ends of their presidential runs came as Colorado Democrats started to send in their ballots in droves.

There are no do-overs for voters who already cast ballots for the Midwestern moderates. But if Buttigieg or Klobuchar end up receiving enough votes to hit the delegate threshold, they could still earn delegates — read on for more on that delegate math.

The whole affair has lit a fire under the conversation around rank-choice voting, the pros and cons both.

For some voters, it's left them feeling frustrated, or like their vote doesn't matter. We want to hear about how you feel. Tell us on Twitter or on Facebook!

— Alex Scoville