Does Colorado Have Enough Face Masks, Gowns And Other PPE To Handle Another Coronavirus Spike?

As Colorado prepares for what could be a third spike in COVID-19 infections this fall and winter, physicians like Dr. Ricky Dhaliwal are focused on having enough equipment to protect themselves and patients from the coronavirus.

And, at least when it comes to high-quality masks, Dhaliwal says supplies are still not quite where they should be.

Dhaliwal, who sits on the board of the Colorado chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians, said even as patient numbers have declined in the state, N95 masks — the gold standard for virus protection — are still being used on multiple patients. That, said Dhaliwal, is a surefire way to increase the spread of infection.

“Normally, with PPE, the way they use N-95 masks in a non-COVID-19 era would be a one-time use for one patient for the day,” Dhaliwal said. “Right now, we’re using one N-95 mask for multiple patients.”

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health say if N95 masks are disinfected between use, they can be reused several times. But some doctors say masks are being reused without going through the disinfection process, typically with a hydrogen peroxide treatment.

Colorado officials said the state and local hospitals have made progress in increasing their stores of PPE, but Kevin Klein, Colorado’s director for the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management acknowledged that it remains very difficult to get N95 masks and gowns at the volume the state needs.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Nurse Stuart Randow in the PPE storage area at Swedish Medical Center, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Klein said the root of the problem is an unstable supply chain: Companies, especially smaller ones, are wary of boosting production of medical equipment.

“An independent factory doesn’t want to get stuck investing in a lot of manufacturing capacity,” Klein said. “Then a vaccine comes out in three months and ... all of a sudden demand drops off.”

The supply chain has been a challenge from the start of the pandemic, made even tougher because Wuhan, China, where the virus started, was a primary maker of medical supplies. Klein recounted the early days when officials were scrambling to get more of everything.

“We had demand globally exceeding supply. We had no federal strategy to address this” Klein said. “Each state was left to their own devices. Each state was bidding against each other.”