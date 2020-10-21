East Troublesome Fire In Grand County Bears Down On Grand Lake During Wind-Fueled Nighttime Run

The fire blew up so quickly that many who went to work as normal in the morning found themselves fleeing their homes by the evening.

Ryan Lokteff said the wind was blowing so hard it was rattling his house when the pre-evacuation order was first issued.

"Shortly after that, we got the mandatory evacuation notice and we just basically stopped in the middle of dinner, grabbed all the things we had prioritized and started heading out," he said.

The hill behind Lokteff's home blocked the fires glow, but it only took going around a few bends in the road to see how close the fire had come.

"Then you could actually see flames on the tops of some of the mountains, and then basically from there almost all the way towards Granby, there were mountains that had fire on top of them," he said. "It was shocking, driving out, just knowing how close the fire was over some of the hills and mountains. And at points when you can see the flames, and kind of see them whipping up in the air, it was unreal."

Earlier Wednesday during a briefing, Jay Winfield, incident commander of the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 6, said the fire had been very active, growing from about 19,000 acres in the morning to well over 30,000 acres by 6 p.m. He said the fire was outflanking the bulldozer-made containment lines.

“The fire is growing faster than we can catch it right now,” Winfield said at the briefing.

The East Troublesome fire sent smoke across the Front Range all day on Wednesday. The National Weather Service said the fire’s smoke plume was being lofted over 40,000 feet high as it burned through the night.

Fire officials said they will not update acreage totals or fire perimeter until they can fly over the burn area on Thursday morning.