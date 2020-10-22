Thursday’s forecast calls for dry conditions and more high winds this afternoon, causing critical fire danger.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph caused the fire to tear into the town of Grand Lake, just west of Rocky Mountain National Park. Will Crossland returned to live in the mountain community earlier this year, to wait out the pandemic.

“It possesses a magic that when you spend time on their shores, you understand,” Crossland said. “And to think of sitting on that lake and looking out and seeing a giant burn scar and seeing houses lost is just devastating.”

It's not yet known how many homes have been lost to the fire, but emergency scanners indicate significant damage. All of Rocky Mountain National Park has fully closed to all visitors due to fire activity. Trail Ridge Road is open for evacuation eastbound if needed and closed westbound due to downed trees on the road, according to park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson.

The park said that air quality is currently hazardous.

In Estes Park, the air smelled like burning wood, and the gateway town to the national park was inundated with smoke in the morning. The smell reached down the canyon, almost to Pinewood Springs. Even in the dark before sunrise, it was clear how heavy the sky was. As the sun came up, the sky in town was glowing orange.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Smoke from the East Troublesome fire and Cameron Peak fire looms over the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Crews were able to hold the containment lines along the west side of the fire Wednesday. Still, the East Troublesome wildfire joins a record-breaking fire year for Colorado. The Cameron Peak fire, which is still burning to the north of Grand Lake, became the state’s largest this year, usurping the Pine Gulch fire which is now the second largest. The explosive growth of East Troublesome has pushed it up to the number four spot of the state’s largest wildfires.

This is a developing story and will be updated.