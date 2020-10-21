Polis Executive Order Puts Another Hold On Many Colorado Evictions

Gov. Jared Polis ordered another temporary statewide ban on evictions Wednesday after a previous moratorium expired this summer. The new order, dated Oct. 21, 2020, is set to expire after 30 days.

The move is part of Colorado’s effort to address “housing instability challenges” during the coronavirus pandemic and is intended to help renters affected by things like layoffs, business closures and medical bills because of COVID-19.

It was expected and comes nearly a week after Polis suspended late rent fees until 2021. A task force launched by the state in August recently recommended that the governor issue an order limiting evictions.

The order is also a response to the nationwide halt on many evictions enacted by the CDC in September. Evictions in Colorado ground to a halt early in the pandemic, but landlords began to file hundreds of new cases late in the summer.