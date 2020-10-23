"To say that we have all the resources we need — no, no we don't," Joyner said. "We definitely are ordering more resources, and hope to get more people on the ground to help fight this fire."

East of the divide, Wolf said he's been able to get resources from the Cameron Peak fire when necessary. He said area agencies, from Rocky Mountain National Park, to the Forest Service to local law enforcement, have been preparing for a fire like this for years.

"We're going to do everything we can to help protect Rocky Mountain National Park and our community," Wolf said.

State officials are urging people to avoid traveling to the mountains this weekend, as road closures due to fires have spread the transportation department thin. And snow in the forecast means plows will be out, stretching things further.

It's still unclear how many homes and other structures have been lost.

Thursday night, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin urged residents to stay patient as they await word on the fate of their homes and properties.

"I know there's a lot of you out there that want to know. I want to know, but we want to allow these firefighters to get in there," he said. "And if I put cops in those dangerous spots, I'm basically creating extra work for the fire department, when they could be working on protecting other lives and other structures."

A spokesperson at the incident command center for the Troublesome fire said it would provide a public update at 11 a.m. Friday.

Gov. Polis will also visit some areas near the fires Friday and plans to give an update on the state's response at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated.