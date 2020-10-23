What We Know About The East Troublesome And Cameron Peak Fires
Where things stand right now, with the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires
- East Troublesome fire now the second largest in Colorado history
- Live Updates: What we know right now about both fires
- Photos: What our reporters are seeing, from Grand County to Estes Park
- Thursday: Mandatory evacuation orders issued for much of Estes Park, fire now at 170,000 acres
- Wednesday: East Troublesome fire jumps from 30,000 acres to 125,000 acres overnight
- Some good news: Ballots in Grand County are safe from the fire
Updated at 10:00 a.m.
Friday brings some more difficult conditions for crews fighting the East Troublesome fire, with more dry and windy conditions expected in Grand and Larimer counties.
As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the most recent data available, the fire had grown to 170,163 acres and was five percent contained.
Residents of Estes Park, Granby and Grand Lake evacuated Thursday under thick blankets of smoke and an orange sky, jamming roads leading out of the towns.
East Troublesome is now the second-largest wildfire in recorded state history. After it crossed the Continental Divide Thursday afternoon, there was a chance it would merge with the Cameron Peak fire, which is burning west of Fort Collins. As of Friday morning, the Cameron Peak fire — the largest wildfire in recorded state history — had burned 206,977 acres and was 57 percent contained.
According to the National Weather Service, Red Flag Warnings are expected in the fire areas on Friday. The forecast in Granby calls for a high above 50 degrees and wind gusts over 20 miles per hour.
In Estes Park, temperatures could reach 39 degrees, and winds are expected to hit 30 miles per hour Friday night. Then rain and snow are expected for areas on the west and east sides of the fire by Saturday night.
"It would be a very positive for us if that forecast is accurate and we get a lot of moisture," Estes Valley Fire Chief David Wolf said Friday morning.
Fire spots progressed east Thursday until they hit the Fern Lake burn scar from 2012, Wolf said. A combination of spent fuel and moisture seemed to slow the fire there, he said. As winds pick up later Friday, Wolf said he's particularly concerned the fire could head south toward the YMCA of the Rockies campus and straight east across the Moraine Park toward Estes Park.
"The Fern Lake fire made a three-mile run in 45 minutes across Moraine Park," Wolf said. "So we we've seen it with our own eyes how quickly fire can move."
More than 300 people are working to contain the fire as of Friday morning, said Chris Joyner, the fire information officer for the East Troublesome Fire. That's fewer than were on other major fires in Colorado earlier this year, but Joyner said fires burning in California have thinned available resources.
Evacuation Maps
"To say that we have all the resources we need — no, no we don't," Joyner said. "We definitely are ordering more resources, and hope to get more people on the ground to help fight this fire."
East of the divide, Wolf said he's been able to get resources from the Cameron Peak fire when necessary. He said area agencies, from Rocky Mountain National Park, to the Forest Service to local law enforcement, have been preparing for a fire like this for years.
"We're going to do everything we can to help protect Rocky Mountain National Park and our community," Wolf said.
State officials are urging people to avoid traveling to the mountains this weekend, as road closures due to fires have spread the transportation department thin. And snow in the forecast means plows will be out, stretching things further.
It's still unclear how many homes and other structures have been lost.
Thursday night, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin urged residents to stay patient as they await word on the fate of their homes and properties.
"I know there's a lot of you out there that want to know. I want to know, but we want to allow these firefighters to get in there," he said. "And if I put cops in those dangerous spots, I'm basically creating extra work for the fire department, when they could be working on protecting other lives and other structures."
A spokesperson at the incident command center for the Troublesome fire said it would provide a public update at 11 a.m. Friday.
Gov. Polis will also visit some areas near the fires Friday and plans to give an update on the state's response at 4 p.m.
This is a developing story that will be updated.