Climbing Coronavirus Cases In Pueblo County May Lead To Loss Of Variances And More Restrictions

An increase in coronavirus cases in Pueblo County over the past few weeks has put the area at risk of losing health variances.

Pueblo County Public Health Director Randy Evetts said positive cases have reached 230 per 100,000 people over the past two weeks. He said the increase is a "significant concern," as it has put the county well above the range of 75 to 175 needed to stay within the state's Safer-at-Home level-two guidelines.

If cases continue to climb, Evetts said Pueblo will lose all variances and revert to the state's level three Safer-at-Home guidelines. Current variances allow for larger occupancies of bars, wineries, gyms, places of worship and public gatherings, usually with 50 percent capacity or no more than 100 people in indoor spaces.

Level-three Safer-at-Home guidelines indicate high risk, according to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE). This would reduce capacity of most places to 25 percent, along with closing bars and reverting gyms to virtual or outdoor services.

Evett urged community members to cancel events and large family gatherings, in addition to continuing social distancing practices and wearing masks.