Venetucci Farm To Return As Urban Flower Farm And Event Space

Additionally, the company plans to hold flower workshops, farm tours and a weekly flower stand.

The foundation commissioned a study in 2019 to look at ways the farm could reopen and honor its impact and history. The study determined three primary uses would fit the bill: a distillery, a wedding and event venue and fall festival grounds. Ultimately, the flower farm took the place of a distillery.

"Venetucci is sacred ground to those of us who grew up in Colorado Springs," said Sam Clark, the executive director of the Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation, in a press release.

The Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation supports the Pikes Peak Community Foundation through real estate capital.

"We have spent the last two years planning for its strong future and are pleased to be sharing the space with Gather Mountain Blooms, a company that understands the significance of the farm's history and the powerful role it plays in many community members' lives."

Venetucci Farm will also book weddings and other events, and plans to bring back a pumpkin festival in the fall.