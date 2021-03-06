At last. Some hope.

Natalie Perez sees some good signs when she looks around — the first, really, since the coronavirus fell upon Colorado. Her son is back in his fourth-grade classroom after almost a year of isolation and frustration. The family’s Denver restaurant is coming back to life.

“I feel like things are starting to feel back to normal and the worry is not as bad as it was in the beginning,” she said.

It’s been a rough year for Perez and her family. When Gov. Jared Polis ordered schools closed last March, her son, Roman Ortiz, joined kids across the state in opening his laptop and logging into his class from home. At first, Roman did well.

Then came fall and what seemed, at the time, like an excruciating choice. It appeared Denver Public Schools would open, and Roman would have the choice of going back to the classroom or learning remotely. He’d had some health issues when he was little. Perez and her husband went back and forth and decided to keep him at home.

“I’m just trying to make it the least stressful I can for him and I hope it goes well,” she said then.

That meant a grueling routine. Many mornings, Roman would log onto class from home in the morning, sign off and reconnect from his mom’s car and then log back in from a small back room at the restaurant while his mom worked.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Natalie Perez at Barbacoa at El Oso, the restaurant that her family owns on South Federal Boulevard in Denver. She’s navigating the stress of trying to figure out how and when her son Roman will return to school and has decided that he’ll stay home and learn online because of underlying health conditions during the pandemic.

As it turned out, there never really was a choice anyway. Roman’s fourth-grade class stayed remote throughout the fall. He was isolated from his friends, frustrated by his school work and acting out. Late last year, Perez put him in therapy.

Then, finally, came January. Roman’s school, Rocky Mountain Prep Southwest, reopened and he went back.

“He comes home happy from school every day,” Perez said.

“I just see him with more energy now and being less frustrated. Also, he was having trouble sleeping and he's been dealing with that very well now and I'm so happy because it was a struggle almost every night.