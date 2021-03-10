He receives special education services, and so does her 10-year-old. Their speech, occupational and physical therapists were available over Zoom and sent her print-out resources. But she and her boys struggled to find time to work through those resources on top of regular assignments.

“I'm running up and down stairs... trying to make sure that each kid got the support that they needed,” Sherman said. “If I'm being honest, I didn't get to most of that stuff because I was trying to focus on the priorities.”

Sherman’s 12-year-old daughter struggled with the transition to middle school in the middle of the pandemic disruptions. She slipped from a straight A student into F’s, something her mom said wasn’t like her.

“We're trying to help her, but she's frustrated,” Sherman said.” You know, bless their hearts. They try so hard, but they're stuck in front of a screen.”

For Sherman herself, this year was a doozie. Her grandpa, who raised her, died in April. She was overwhelmed with trying to support her kids with school.

“I've been kind of on a spiral. I've actually had to start therapy, and I had to start taking antidepressants. I wasn't happy being home, and I wasn't happy seeing my kids, and that's not me. So I sought help,” she said.

As COVID-19 cases go down in Colorado, things are looking up. This spring, Sherman’s kids returned to classes in person for four days a week. She’s also been working again as a substitute teacher. Her kids seem happier, and she is too.

“They're excited to come home, and they're excited to tell us about their day. I'm excited for them to be home and to hear about their day, which is refreshing.”

She’s hopeful that their schools will reopen fully soon.

“I'm excited for the five days [a week of in-person learning] because I think that my kids will benefit the most from it … and home can be a fun place again.”