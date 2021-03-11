When Will Extended Unemployment Benefits Arrive In Colorado? Soon, They Say

Most people receiving unemployment will have a smooth transition to the next set of extended benefits, according to officials with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The current set of extended benefits is now in its final week. But President Joe Biden is set to sign the latest federal relief package, known as the American Rescue Plan, into law on March 11. The $1.9 trillion package includes about six more months of unemployment benefits. Colorado officials say that there will not be any interruption to benefits for most people as the extension begins in the coming week.

What the new federal bill does for unemployment:

Extends unemployment benefits until Sept. 6 for people receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. This means that people on regular unemployment, extended unemployment and the unemployment program for self-employed people all should have benefits for about six more months.

Extends the $300-per-week boost, also known as Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, until Sept. 6 for all recipients.

Adds a tax exemption so that people can skip paying taxes on the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits that they received in 2020, but only for people with a household adjusted gross income less than $150,000.

The previous extension didn't go so smoothly. Unemployed people waited at least a month, and often two months, without benefits after former President Donald Trump signed the previous extension into law in late December.

“We know that this caused a lot of hardship in Colorado and we want to avoid that this time around," said Joe Barela, executive director of CDLE.

The difference, according to labor officials, is that the new bill is designed to be easier to implement. Instead of making major changes to programs, Congress simply added more money. That means that Colorado officials will have to do far less programming and adjustments. They expect to take the MyUI+ system offline for about eight hours on Friday night, March 12, starting at 7 p.m., to make changes.