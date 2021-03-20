Colorado COVID Restrictions Likely To Ease Next Week As Vaccine Distribution Grows

The release of COVID restrictions "Dial 3.0" is technically a request for public input between Friday night and noon on Monday. But the release leaves little question that this is happening fast.

The changes will make it easier for most of the state's counties to be shifted to "Level Green" on the state's color-coded system, with indoor capacity, including at bars that have been closed for months, raised to 50 percent of full or 500 people. Offices and retail shops will be allowed to open at 75 percent capacity. All limits on "personal gathering sizes" for home parties will be removed.

The changes come at what appears to be a precarious moment for the state in the pandemic.

Since state restrictions were last eased on Feb. 6, the reduction in cases has flattened. The percentage of tests coming back positive is rising again and now approaching 4 percent. That's far below the 12.85 percent reached in November, but still well above the level which would indicate the virus is being suppressed in the state.

Of greater concern to epidemiologists is the rise in the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. After falling to 324 last Sunday, that number rose all week to 395 Thursday before falling back to 370 in data released Friday afternoon. As of Friday, 77 percent of the state's intensive care unit hospital beds were in use, far down from the 86 percent that was in use during the worst of the crisis in November. Still well below hospital capacity.