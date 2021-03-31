3 Local Businesses That Tell Us About The Economic Vibe In Colorado Right Now

Colorado Tourism Director Cathy Ritter is familiar with the phenomenon. Outdoor tourism soared while other parts of the industry, including hotels and arts venues, suffered. Now surveys show many people are eager to travel, but a full rebound is years away. Many businesses have failed, others are hanging by their fingertips and the industry will have a tough time getting its workforce back, she said.

“I think it's very doubtful that things are going to snap back to the way they were back in 2019. We've all been through some profound changes in this past year.”

A Business Pivot And A Community Trauma

Brittney Rae Reese and her sister founded their wellness business, Fit & Nu, six years ago. Reese coached fitness classes in their 2,500-foot facility in Aurora. Her sister ran their nutrition program. Women of color were their target audience.

Then the pandemic hit.

The sisters closed their doors, changed their business model and went virtual. Business was reasonably steady until the summer when George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were killed and Fit & Nu’s clients struggled.

“That shifted the mood to where we started to see that clients weren’t signing on as consistently and you know they needed time to just grieve and just to process what was going on in the world,” Reese said.

In response, they launched a live Instagram show to talk about the issues and offer encouragement.

Courtesy of Brittney Rae Reese Brittney Rae Reese is co-owner of Fit & New, a wellness company based in Aurora. She coached fitness classes there until the pandemic forced the company to go virtual.

Throughout the last year, the Reeses have expanded their social media and video offerings and done everything they could to draw attention to their business. Now they’re deciding whether they can make a profitable return to the gym or will switch permanently to the virtual model.

Makisha Boothe, the founder and head coach of Sistahbiz Global Network, a Denver-based nonprofit that supports Black women entrepreneurs, cites the Reese sisters’ Fit & Nu as an example of a company that’s innovated to stay alive. Even so, Boothe said Black women start at a disadvantage in forming their companies, partly because they lack financing and support systems that other businesses have. Entrepreneurship “is rewarding, it’s a beautiful journey but it is definitely not easy,” she said.

For Restaurants, A Shot In the Arm

Colorado restaurant owners pushed for months to get their employees moved up on the state’s vaccine priority list. Now that shots are widely available many in the industry have new hope for stability.

That’s the case, anyway, for Hanna Bull of Longmont, who was joyous — “So freeing and exciting,” she said — after she got her Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Bull sat through a long layoff from a bartending job in Charlotte, North Carolina. When the shutdown ended she went back to work and took a second job at a local outlet of the Denver-based breakfast chain, Snooze. When she moved to Colorado, she transferred to that company’s Boulder restaurant.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Hanna Bull with her husband Raviv Bull in Longmont on Monday, March 30, 2021.

“My schedules have been non-stop...consistent,” she said “I’ve not been getting my hours cut, so these are all wonderful things. Things to be very, very happy for. And I’m not thinking too hard about it.”

Many restaurant owners say they’re more optimistic, too, but it’s come at a devastating price. Restaurants lost more than $3 billion, and an estimated 93,000 jobs, in 2020, according to Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association.