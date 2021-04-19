Pueblo Got $36 Million In Federal COVID Aid. City Residents Can Tell The Mayor How To Spend It

More than $2 billion in federal funds will soon flow into the coffers of Colorado’s cities and counties thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act.

It’s aimed at economic recovery and stabilization from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Pueblo is expected to get more than $36 million.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar said it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the city.

“Fortunately we don't have to spend all the money overnight. Part of it we will want to get in the economy right away by putting it in people's pockets,” he said. “Part of it will be more considered, (based on) what ideas do people have about how we can help Pueblo recover.”

Final federal guidelines for using the funds aren’t in place yet. The money could be used to help essential workers, families and small businesses, along with building tourism, youth programs and other projects. The city is hosting five town hall meetings this week to get suggestions on how to use the money.