GOP Rep. Lamborn Denies Putting Employees In ‘Reckless’ COVID-19 Danger, Requests Case Move To Colorado

In documents filed Friday, Lamborn’s office said Pope was allowed to resign rather than be terminated because of his “own failure and unwillingness to meet the office’s legitimate expectations.” And the office denied any retaliation.

The response, however, did acknowledge that Lamborn allowed his son to stay with him in his office “temporarily.” It was one of a number of examples laid out in Pope’s suit that he said showed the office’s disregard of ethics and norms.

Lamborn said in the response that those examples were included because it was “scandalous” and done for no other reasons than to “harass or embarrass” Lamborn and to increase the “newsworthy nature” of the complaint. The office denied the allegations, which included helping his son apply for government jobs, using staff to move furniture or pick up unofficial mail and using office time to do campaign work.