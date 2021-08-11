Attorney General Phil Weiser Argues Red Flag Law Not Being Used Enough In Colorado

State Attorney General Phil Weiser said Colorado’s red flag law isn’t being used enough.

The vast majority of Colorado’s red-flag petitions filed in the first year were by law enforcement officers against people threatening mass shootings, suicide and intimate partner violence, according to a report issued Wednesday by the state Department of Law.

In 2020, the first full year of implementation of the law, 100 petitions were filed. Of those, courts issued 66 temporary orders and 49 orders that lasted 364 days.

Colorado’s red flag law, passed by lawmakers in 2019, allows a judge to issue an “Extreme Risk Protection Order” that bans someone from possessing firearms for up to 364 days if a judge finds that person poses a significant risk of hurting themselves or others.

Only law enforcement, or a family member or household member of the person may file a red flag petition.

“It is working the way it’s envisioned to work,” Weiser said on Wednesday. “The cases we saw happen were people who were at real risk. The biggest area of improvement we see is getting the word out so people know that this is an available procedure.”

In 2020, roughly a dozen petitions were denied — either because the petition was filed in the wrong county or lacked firearm-specific allegations.

Data from the first year shows that petitioners used the red flag procedures fewer than 125 times. Law enforcement filed the majority of red flag petitions and were largely the most successful when they went to court -- 85 percent of petitions filed by law enforcement resulted in 364-day orders.

Weiser points out that petitions filed against people who wanted to violate someone’s rights to own a firearm were swiftly tossed out by judges.