A Proposed Rule Would Target Colorado’s Polluting Road Projects

The rule comes as the climate crisis worsens, and two environmental groups offered their cautious support

“The urgency of our need to act on climate change in the transportation sector is just staring us in the face,” she said, citing historic mudslides in Glenwood Canyon that closed Interstate 70 for more than two weeks and wildfire smoke- and ozone-choked air along the Front Range. “I think all of these things coming together remind us of how timely this is and how much we need to act with urgency.”

Two environmental groups cautiously lauded the proposed rule and said it comes at a crucial time for the state transportation agency.

The climate crisis is worsening, a new United Nations report said last week, and CDOT is set to receive billions of dollars in new funding from the state and a likely “firehose” of new money from the federal government.

“They could spend it widening freeways by another lane, futilely chasing after congestion relief,” said Carter Rubin, a California-based transportation technical strategist at the Natural Resources Defense Council. “Or they could invest in complete networks of mobility that allow people to get around their states by foot or bike or public transit in a way that matches the mobility they can have in their cars.”

The proposed rule could be a “game changer,” said Matt Frommer, senior transportation associate at the Boulder-based Southwest Energy Efficiency Project.

“We can't really continue to just invest in highways and interchanges and sprawl,” Frommer said.

The new rule could create tension with local governments over road expansion projects

The rule could cause some friction between local governments that want certain projects built and the state, which would be in the position of enforcing the emissions budgets.

Holly Williams, an El Paso County Commissioner who sat on CDOT’s greenhouse gas emission advisory group, said recently that the rule could delay road expansion projects.

“That just keeps more cars on the road,” she said in an El Paso County Commission meeting in May. “That doesn’t stop greenhouse gases emissions, because everybody is sitting there in a congested road.”

Williams has not yet responded to a request for comment.