With a little over a week to vote, fewer than 10 percent of Colorado voters have cast ballots for November’s election

A little over 8 percent of eligible Colorado voters have cast their ballots for the upcoming election, according to Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

With a little over a week to vote, only 313,372 ballots have been returned as of Monday afternoon. There are more than 3.8 million registered voters in Colorado. El Paso and Jefferson counties have the highest total voter turnout so far, both with just over 40,000 ballots tallied. San Juan County has the lowest, reporting 35 returned ballots.

The 2021 vote is an off-year election, with no major political races and a limited number of statewide ballot measures. Issues on the ballot include state spending and taxes.

A final ballot count of 2019’s coordinated election showed that 1,580,812 people voted. That year’s turnout was higher than the previous two off-years.

The Secretary of State's office will update ballot tallies every weekday until voting ends next Tuesday. Voters can submit their ballots by mail or return them to a 24-hour ballot drop-off box. In-person voting centers are also open across the state.