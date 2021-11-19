1 in 38 unvaccinated Coloradans are infected with COVID-19, Polis says

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis marked a grim pandemic milestone Friday.

9,000 of the state’s residents have now died in less than two years from the coronavirus.

While Colorado ranks 9th from the bottom in deaths per capita among the 50 states, he said, “that’s hardly a consolation to their friends and family.”

The comments come as Colorado grapples with a brutal fifth wave, which is poised to be the state’s worst of the pandemic and is putting its frontline providers, patients and hospitals under enormous pressure.

One out of every 38 unvaccinated Coloradans is infected with the virus, according to the governor's office. Overall, one out of every 62 Coloradans is infected.

The state’s hospitals recorded 1,518 COVID-19 patients Friday, a drop of 17, but still a number nearly as high as the state has seen in a year. And 82 percent of COVID-related hospitalizations are among the roughly 20 percent of Coloradans who are unvaccinated.